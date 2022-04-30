Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

Russian occupants are forcibly deporting residents of the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region and neighboring settlements to Russia, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"The Russian occupation troops do not stop illegal actions in the occupied territories in Kharkiv region. In particular, the population is forcibly removed from the city of Kupyansk and neighboring settlements to Russia," he said at a briefing on Saturday.

In addition, the invaders are spreading fake information about the alleged capture of Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zaporizhia.