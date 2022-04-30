Facts

18:39 30.04.2022

Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

1 min read

Russian occupants are forcibly deporting residents of the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region and neighboring settlements to Russia, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"The Russian occupation troops do not stop illegal actions in the occupied territories in Kharkiv region. In particular, the population is forcibly removed from the city of Kupyansk and neighboring settlements to Russia," he said at a briefing on Saturday.

In addition, the invaders are spreading fake information about the alleged capture of Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zaporizhia.

Tags: #defense_ministry #kharkiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 29.04.2022
Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv liberated from invaders, fully controlled by Ukrainian army

Ruska Lozova near Kharkiv liberated from invaders, fully controlled by Ukrainian army

17:24 28.04.2022
As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

19:57 21.04.2022
In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

In Kharkiv region, out of 56 communities, 22 are under temporary occupation

20:24 19.04.2022
Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

16:45 19.04.2022
Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

16:49 18.04.2022
Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

16:26 18.04.2022
Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

11:22 18.04.2022
Nine killed, 25 wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

Nine killed, 25 wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

17:44 16.04.2022
According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

16:50 15.04.2022
No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

Negotiations with Russia hampered by what Russians leave behind – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

IOM appeals for $514 mln to help Ukrainian refugees

Volodymyr Klitschko urges world community to force Russia to give 'corridor of life' to people of Mariupol

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Rosatom trying to take full control of Zaporizhia NPP seized by Russia – IAEA

Everything decided in battles in Donbas today – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD