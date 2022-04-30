UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

In Ukraine, players engaged in the extraction of fossil fuels and interested in its further use are fighting for their interests, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, stressing the importance of the transition to renewable energy sources.

"Fossil fuel interests are now cynically using the war in Ukraine to try to lock in a high carbon future. A shift to renewables is crucial to mending our broken global energy mix and offering hope to millions suffering climate impacts today," Guterres said on Twitter on Saturday.