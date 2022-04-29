No explosive objects found at Chornobyl NPP
The territory of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and buildings on its grounds have been inspected and no explosives have been found there, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.
In line with the mandate given by the Service, pyrotechnical expert team from Donbas have inspected the territory and premises of the nuclear power plant, and "no explosive items have been discovered," the State Emergency Service said in a statement on its Telegram on Friday.