12:23 26.04.2022

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

On February 24, 2022, the international community was once again convinced that the totalitarian regimes that were the Soviet Union and now the Russian Federation pose a threat to the nuclear safety of the world, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said in a commentary on the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster.

"The Russian armed forces carried out a cynical and brutal military invasion, followed by the seizure of the territory of the exclusion zone and the industrial site of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The capture of Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the occupation of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest one in Europe, once again put the world under the threat of a nuclear catastrophe. This danger is still real because of disordered rocket attacks and bombings resorted to by the aggressor country on the territory of Ukraine," the commentary emphasizes.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the amount of damage inflicted by Russian troops at the Chornobyl NPP site should be properly determined, and those responsible should be held accountable.

"The international community could clearly see who is working to improve the level of nuclear security in Europe and the world, and who is irresponsibly leveling all these efforts. Ukraine, in spite of everything, is ready to achieve further success jointly with international partners in overcoming the consequences of the Chornobyl disaster and prevention of new nuclear catastrophes," the foreign ministry said.

