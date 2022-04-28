Facts

19:14 28.04.2022

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

1 min read
Some $467,000 and EUR 87,000 were seized from the housekeeper of MP Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life) during a court-sanctioned search, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said.

"Once upon a time there was an ordinary woman and she worked as a housekeeper. Globally, nothing special. During the investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changes in the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine) a court-sanctioned search was conducted at the housekeeper and seized $467,000 and EUR 87,000. And again, you will say that it is too early to ring the bells, what if the inheritance, who borrowed, accumulated, sold something, this is life," Venediktova said on her Facebook.

The prosecutor general also said it was Medvedchuk's housekeeper.

