The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Mykola Gnatovsky as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"A new judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine has been elected. He became an authoritative lawyer both in Ukraine and in Europe, Mykola Gnatovsky," Honcharenko said on Telegram on Tuesday.