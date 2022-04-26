Zelensky discusses prospects for post-war cooperation with Japanese PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the prospects for post-war cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Ukraine sees Japan as an important member of the anti-war coalition and future security agreements.

"Continued dialogue with PM Kishida. Informed about heroic resistance to Russian aggression. Thanked Japan for the important support. Discussed prospects of post-war cooperation. We see Japan as an important participant in the anti-war coalition & future security agreements of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.