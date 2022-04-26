Facts

12:26 26.04.2022

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Germany is preparing to supply Ukraine with about 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is going to give the corresponding consent at a meeting at the American military base Ramstein in Germany. The meeting is currently underway and organized at the invitation of the U.S.

It is reported that the Bundeswehr no longer has such facilities, but industrial companies have some, and deliveries are planned from them.

The decision was made on Monday. It was the companies themselves who initially offered to give the Gepard to Ukraine. The authorities delayed because there was no ammunition for the facilities, but now they have found it from the allied countries, including Brazil. The country used the system in 2014 to secure the football championship.

