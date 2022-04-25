Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

Russia should be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism, and the Russian army as a terrorist organization, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Saturday evening.

"What they have done is enough for the world to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism and the Russian army as a terrorist organization," he said, adding: "We will insist on this in negotiations with partners."

"The Russian state has become a terrorist and it is not ashamed," Zelensky said, noting that "this should be followed by maximum responsibility."

Speaking of a missile attack on Odesa on Saturday that killed eight people, Zelensky vowed to "identify everyone responsible for this attack for Russian missile terror."

"In order to everyone who gives these orders, who carries out, no one will be able to hide. No matter how long it takes, all these bastards will answer," he said. According to him, "Russia has already fired most of its missile arsenal at Ukraine. Surely, they still have missiles, they can continue this terror."

Zelensky also said "new facts of crimes against Mariupol residents are being revealed, new burial places of people killed by the occupiers are being found." "We are talking about tens of thousands of killed Mariupol residents. Negotiations of the occupiers are recorded, how they hide the traces of their crimes," he said.