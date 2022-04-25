Facts

18:38 25.04.2022

Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

2 min read
Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

Russia should be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism, and the Russian army as a terrorist organization, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Saturday evening.

"What they have done is enough for the world to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism and the Russian army as a terrorist organization," he said, adding: "We will insist on this in negotiations with partners."

"The Russian state has become a terrorist and it is not ashamed," Zelensky said, noting that "this should be followed by maximum responsibility."

Speaking of a missile attack on Odesa on Saturday that killed eight people, Zelensky vowed to "identify everyone responsible for this attack for Russian missile terror."

"In order to everyone who gives these orders, who carries out, no one will be able to hide. No matter how long it takes, all these bastards will answer," he said. According to him, "Russia has already fired most of its missile arsenal at Ukraine. Surely, they still have missiles, they can continue this terror."

Zelensky also said "new facts of crimes against Mariupol residents are being revealed, new burial places of people killed by the occupiers are being found." "We are talking about tens of thousands of killed Mariupol residents. Negotiations of the occupiers are recorded, how they hide the traces of their crimes," he said.

Tags: #russia #zelensky #terrorist_organization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 25.04.2022
Zelensky discusses assistance to Ukraine with US secretaries of state, defense

Zelensky discusses assistance to Ukraine with US secretaries of state, defense

09:20 25.04.2022
Zelensky favors diplomatic way of resolving conflict between Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky favors diplomatic way of resolving conflict between Ukraine, Russia

11:24 23.04.2022
Ukraine for Russia is just beginning, they want to capture other countries - Zelensky

Ukraine for Russia is just beginning, they want to capture other countries - Zelensky

11:05 23.04.2022
Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

10:59 23.04.2022
Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

16:33 22.04.2022
Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

21:02 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

19:49 21.04.2022
Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

19:29 21.04.2022
Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

17:22 21.04.2022
Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

USA preparing to send Stinger, Javelin, other equipment to Ukraine – US Department of Defense

LATEST

Илон Маск заключил сделку на покупку соцсети Twitter за $44 млрд - пресс-релиз

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Austin, Blinken announce military aid to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv, gradual return of diplomats – media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD