Facts

14:45 25.04.2022

Russia's funds frozen abroad can be recovered by signing intl treaty or passing relevant laws in each jurisdiction – President's Office

1 min read
Russia's funds frozen abroad can be recovered by signing intl treaty or passing relevant laws in each jurisdiction – President's Office

The mechanism for recovering Russian funds frozen abroad as compensation for damages can be implemented by signing an international agreement or adopting relevant laws in each jurisdiction where funds have been frozen, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Smyrnov has said.

"The Office of the President, together with the Ministry of Justice, has developed mechanisms for recovering funds from the Russian Federation frozen abroad to compensate for the damage caused," Smyrnov said at a briefing on Monday.

According to Smyrnov, there are several mechanism implementation plans. "The main one is the signing of an international treaty, which will provide for the removal of immunity from the funds of the Russian Federation and their direction to affected citizens and legal entities, as well as the restoration of infrastructure," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

"Plan b is the adoption of an appropriate law in each jurisdiction where funds have been frozen," Smyrnov added.

The deputy head of the President's Office said that in some countries such bills have already been prepared, and negotiations with international partners will continue this week.

Tags: #presidents_office
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:35 26.03.2022
Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

18:23 28.02.2022
Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

13:39 15.02.2022
Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

17:00 01.02.2022
Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

18:12 31.01.2022
President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

17:29 27.11.2021
State overthrow being prepared by FSB officer, three defectors from Interior Ministry – media

State overthrow being prepared by FSB officer, three defectors from Interior Ministry – media

17:13 29.10.2021
President's Office may offer to resume financial support for business, but it to be less than UAH 8,000 – presidential advisor

President's Office may offer to resume financial support for business, but it to be less than UAH 8,000 – presidential advisor

18:26 28.09.2021
About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

14:33 17.09.2021
President's Office estimates Ukraine's GDP at 3.8% in 2021 – Svyrydenko

President's Office estimates Ukraine's GDP at 3.8% in 2021 – Svyrydenko

13:32 17.09.2021
UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

UkraineInvest gets 26 applications for state support under investment law for $1.7 bln – deputy president's office head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

Prosecutor General: it is important not to exchange those Russian prisoners of war who can be brought to trial

Prosecutor General on maintenance of Russian prisoners of war: there are two reactivated colonies, but 60 temporary detention places completely cover needs

Ukraine investigates all facts of possible ill-treatment of prisoners of war - Prosecutor General

LATEST

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

U.S. embassy in Kyiv may reopen in coming weeks – Blinken

Russian military shell Zhmerynka, Kazatin with victims and wounded reported

Zelensky discusses assistance to Ukraine with US secretaries of state, defense

I don’t understand position of Georgian leaders refusing to impose sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan threat to global food market

As result of missile strike in Lviv region, explosion occurs at traction substation of railway station, no data about victims - head of regional military administration

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD