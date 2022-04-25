Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said that Kyiv is ready to do anything to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians and Ukrainian military from the Azovstal factory in Mariupol, which is besieged by the Russians.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration on Monday, Vereschuk made a statement on one of the Ukrainian TV channels.

According to the minister, at the moment there is no exact information about exactly how much food and drinking water are left for the civilians who are taking shelter at the plant. "We know that there is no food or drinking water, at least no delivery there. There is virtually no communication, no heating, no medical care, which is so needed," Vereschuk noted.

She also pointed to the full readiness of the Ukrainian side to organize a humanitarian corridor.

"We are ready! All ‘ambulances’ are ready, buses, we are ready to go on foot. And to do everything in order to make a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal work," the Minister concluded.