18:29 22.04.2022

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

The Russian army continues to deliberately destroy the civilian infrastructure of Donbas, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Today, the biggest blow was inflicted on Slovyansk: at night, the Russians fired at the city, probably with cluster munitions. Nine high-rise buildings and 12 private houses, a school, a store and vehicle stops were damaged. Currently, work is underway to restore electricity and gas supply," Kyrylenko said in Telegram on Friday.

According to him, in Lyman, the Russians used the Uragan (Hurricane) MLRS and ended up in the regional trauma hospital. The administrative building in Oleksandrivka was also destroyed. A multi-storey building was also damaged there. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

In addition, one high-rise building was damaged in Svitlodarsk at night, no one was injured. Dobropillia was also under the artillery fire of the invaders: the administrative building was damaged, at least two people were injured.

"In total, today the occupiers fired on 20 settlements, where they destroyed or damaged 34 civilian facilities. We carefully record all the crimes of the Russian army. There will be punishment for everything," Kyrylenko said.

