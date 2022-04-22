Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday reiterated that Ankara is ready to organize a meeting of the heads of Russia and Ukraine, Anadolu said.

"Turkey is making efforts to continue the Istanbul process between Russia and Ukraine, and is ready to organize a dialogue at the level of heads of state," the agency said.

Erdoğan also expressed hope for progress in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

"There is progress. However, they are far from desired. We hope for progress. We do not lose hope," Anadolu said, citing the Turkish leader.