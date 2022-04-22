Facts

16:02 22.04.2022

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

1 min read
Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday reiterated that Ankara is ready to organize a meeting of the heads of Russia and Ukraine, Anadolu said.

"Turkey is making efforts to continue the Istanbul process between Russia and Ukraine, and is ready to organize a dialogue at the level of heads of state," the agency said.

Erdoğan also expressed hope for progress in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

"There is progress. However, they are far from desired. We hope for progress. We do not lose hope," Anadolu said, citing the Turkish leader.

Tags: #turkey #erdogan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 14.04.2022
Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

16:53 29.03.2022
Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

19:59 25.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

16:27 25.03.2022
Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

12:58 25.03.2022
Erdogan intends to hold talks with Putin, Zelensky in near future - media

Erdogan intends to hold talks with Putin, Zelensky in near future - media

10:20 25.03.2022
Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

20:05 24.03.2022
France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

15:49 20.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister announces convergence of positions in talks between Moscow and Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister announces convergence of positions in talks between Moscow and Kyiv

10:10 18.03.2022
FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

09:47 18.03.2022
Moscow not against UN Security Council permanent members, Turkey and Germany becoming guarantors of Ukraine's security - Turkish FM

Moscow not against UN Security Council permanent members, Turkey and Germany becoming guarantors of Ukraine's security - Turkish FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

An-26 aircraft carrying out technical flight crashes in Zaporizhia region, with victims reported

LATEST

Russian army leadership ending identification of favorable places for delivering main blows in Ukraine's east

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

Russia to remain under sanctions if there is no peace agreement on Ukraine – German Chancellor

British Embassy to resume its work in Kyiv – Truss

Staff rotation at Chornobyl NPP regular – IAEA

Yellen calls $500 mln US aid to Ukraine ‘only beginning’

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD