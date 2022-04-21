'Green' corridor for residents of three villages of Kherson region does not work, occupiers block evacuation – local authorities

Once again, the Russian occupiers did not allow the evacuation of residents from the most affected settlements of Kherson region: the village of Vysokopillia, the villages of Novovoznesensk and Myroliubivka, Head of Kherson regional military administration Hennadiy Lahuta said.

"Today, in particular, there was an agreement on a 'green' corridor for residents of the village of Vysokopillia, the villages of Novovoznesensk and Myroliubivka. Ten buses were sent to evacuate the population, but the occupiers did not let the transport through. Together with their deputy Eduard Naumenko, they controlled the process from the very morning and did not they advertised the routes of the corridor so that everything would be successful. Unfortunately, the Russian occupiers did not fulfill any agreement," Lahuta said in his Telegram channel.

He said the whole process was very stressful. According to the administration's head Volodymyr Marchuk, head of Novovorontsovska territorial community, was determined to be the main person responsible for organizing the transportation of the population at the state level, who was detained during negotiations with the Russian military.

"So far there is no information about the whereabouts of Volodymyr Marchuk. We keep the situation under special control and sincerely thank him for his courage," he said.

Lahuta also said that work on the evacuation of people will continue.

In turn, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said on his Telegram channel that the occupiers did not fulfill the agreements and did not stop shelling.

"And they detained the evacuation convoy at the checkpoint, they did not let us pick up our people from the occupied villages of Kherson region. The cars were forced to return," he said.

According to the agreed "green corridor" from the temporarily occupied villages of Kherson region, local residents were supposed to be taken to Dnipropetrovsk region.