Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

Two residents of Kherson region were killed as a result of Russian shelling, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Friday.

"It has become known that two more residents of Kherson region have died due to Russian shelling. Several days ago, the enemy covered Shliakhove of Beryslav community with fire. This enemy strike took the lives of two men, who were 86 and 56 years old," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.