Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Spain sent weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said.

At a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Sánchez announced about weapons that a new shipment of weapons that will arrive in Ukraine. According to the prime minister, the Spanish ship Isabelle, which left the Spanish port for Poland today with 200 tonnes of ammunition and other materials. Trucks with military materials are on the ship, as well as 20 armored vehicles. This is twice as much as Spain has ever sent and our previous cargo. Sánchez said Spain wants this war to end with a victory for Ukraine.