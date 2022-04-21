Facts

16:17 21.04.2022

Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

The Ukrainian army continues to defend in besieged Mariupol, destroyed by Russian shelling, but the situation on Azovstal is desperate, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"Hundreds of civilians, children, injured Ukrainian defenders are trapped in plant's shelters. They have almost no food, water, essential medicine. An urgent humanitarian corridor is needed from the Azovstal plant with guarantees people will be safe," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

"Russia is responsible for its war crimes. Its authorities know they kill civilians. Russia ruined Mariupol. The invaders killed and tortured thousands of civilians. They act as terrorists. Russia must stop its war crimes, face consequences, tightened sanctions, further isolation," the ministry said.

Tags: #azovstal #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 19.04.2022
Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

11:52 18.04.2022
Many civilians hide from shelling on territory of Azovstal plant

Many civilians hide from shelling on territory of Azovstal plant

13:04 14.04.2022
Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

15:03 13.04.2022
MFA disappointed with Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians by Russia

MFA disappointed with Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians by Russia

16:44 01.04.2022
MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

12:12 30.03.2022
Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

16:18 25.03.2022
MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

15:10 23.03.2022
Kyiv not to leave unanswered staff reduction of Ukrainian embassy in Minsk, closure of Ukrainian consulate in Brest – MFA

Kyiv not to leave unanswered staff reduction of Ukrainian embassy in Minsk, closure of Ukrainian consulate in Brest – MFA

17:37 21.03.2022
President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

19:08 19.03.2022
Lavrov's increasingly desperate mantras about neo-Nazis in Ukraine are evidence that Russian warship sinking – Ukrainian MFA

Lavrov's increasingly desperate mantras about neo-Nazis in Ukraine are evidence that Russian warship sinking – Ukrainian MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

LATEST

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden announces allocation of extra military assistance to Ukraine for another $ 800 mln

Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

Denmark to allocate about $90 mln for weapons for Ukraine – PM

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Spain sends weapons to Ukraine, including 200 tonnes of ammunition – PM

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD