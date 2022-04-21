Facts

09:14 21.04.2022

USA expands sanctions list against Russia, sanctions CBR First Deputy Governor Yudayeva

1 min read
The U.S. Treasury Department has once again expanded its sanctions list against Russia adding individuals and legal entities to it, a statement said.

In particular, restrictive measures are imposed on 40 legal entities, including the Tsargrad society for the promotion of Russian historical education and its affiliated bodies, as well as Transcapitalbank PJSC and Investtorgbank JSC.

The list also included 29 individuals affiliated, among others, with the Otkrytie bank. In particular, the list includes Mikhail Zadornov, chairman of the board of the bank.

Central Bank of Russia First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva has also been sanctioned.

Tags: #russia #usa #sanctions
