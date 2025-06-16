Ukrainian Helicopters, a leader in the Ukrainian transportation industry, which has a positive impact on Ukraine's international image abroad and pays hundreds of millions of taxes annually and allocates tens of millions of hryvnias to charity every month, has complained it is the subject of an information attack aimed at besmirching its reputation.

This is not the first such attack on a successful helicopter operator, according to the airlines.

"Something similar happened at the beginning of 2022, during the acute phase of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Then in June, law enforcement officers even detained the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the airline, Volodymyr Tkachenko, but a day later he was released from custody by court decision. Similar methods may indicate an attempt to seize control of the airline, a raider seizure. But we will not allow white to be called black. We are counting on public publicity and support from civil society," Lesya Chervinska, communications director of the airline Ukrainian Helicopters, said.

Journalists visited the Ukrainian Helicopters airline, which has been actively supporting the army since 2014 and is now providing powerful assistance to various combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with cars, ATVs, copters, and electronic warfare equipment. They asked questions that included accusations of alleged cooperation with the Russians and accusations of intentional harm to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The absurdity of the situation is beyond belief. But, let's remember that we live in a time when information technologies work wonders, bringing Putin's friends to power in different countries around the world. To resist, to defend the truth, to make the facts public - that's all that remains. The fabricated accusations begain with the chairman of the board of directors of the Ukrainian Helicopters airline, Volodymyr Tkachenko. He was accused of possessing a Russian passport. It took the court a little more than a day to find out the truth. So, no Russian trace. And later, due to the lack of elements of the offense, on January 31, 2023, the case was closed.

For more than a year, the airline argued in commercial courts that there were no grounds for accusations of allegedly delaying the return of leased helicopters to the state. The final decision in the cases against Ukrainian Helicopters was made by the Supreme Court of Ukraine. This means that there were no intentional actions that could harm the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

But someone wanted to use the same scenario again. The previously developed scheme will not work.

What did the investigators establish and the court consider? How did everything really happen?

Ukrainian Helicopters leased aircraft to the National Guard. According to the terms of the contracts, they were to return to Ukraine in the event of force majeure. Unfortunately, within two weeks of February 24, 2022, it was not possible to return all the planes. Force majeure circumstances prevented this, which the airline could not influence. The military junta in Mali, which came to power as a result of a coup, did not issue departure permits, ignored the requests of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Somali authorities banned departure until the planes were replaced with others. It was impossible to take the helicopters into the air without threatening the lives of our people and helicopters. We proved in court that we took all possible measures to fulfill our obligations, tried to fulfill the terms of the contract and return all the planes to the territory of Ukraine without exception in a timely manner. We have repeatedly appealed to the governments of these republics, international organizations, embassies of foreign countries, and involved the Ministry "of Ukraine's foreign affairs," explained Serhiy Bukoros, executive director of Ukrainian Helicopters.

Time was against Ukraine and against Ukrainian Helicopters. But in the first year of the full-scale invasion, in 2022, all leased aircraft were returned to their home airfields and are performing combat and logistical tasks.

"It is important to note that the cooperation between the state of Ukraine and the private airline Ukrainian Helicopters has been mutually beneficial for more than 15 years. After all, for example, in 2003 we leased helicopters that needed major repairs and were out of service - the repair fund. We repaired them then and from 2004-2008 they were already flying. In 2012, we won a tender for the lease of National Guard helicopters, which had been lying disassembled at the Sevastopol Aircraft Repair Plant for a long time. We carried out repairs. Modernization. And at the end of 2013, which I am personally proud of, we managed to fly from Crimea to another base, shortly before the air base was captured by the Russians," Bukoros said.

For the year of lease of the aircraft, the airline paid UAH 197 million. This is the amount that was paid in 2021 to the state budget through the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. For comparison, in 2023, all the objects that the State Property Fund of Ukraine leased brought UAH 770 million to the budget. And these are 14,300 for integral property complexes and real estate, and not two with Ukrainian Helicopters. At the expense of the lease from the airline, the law enforcement agencies even had the opportunity to purchase new helicopters, if they had such a desire. The cost of leasing all helicopters for 15 years is commensurate with the cost of new similar aircraft. In addition, under the terms of the contracts, the operator, that is, the lessee, was responsible for the maintenance and repair of the helicopters. As reported by the airline Ukrainian Helicopters, all leased aircraft underwent major repairs by 2021. This allowed them to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard in technically sound condition, namely, the helicopters were assigned to category 2. This category is recorded in the helicopter acceptance and transfer certificates.

"There are 5 categories in the classification of the technical condition of aviation property. The first is the condition of new, from production. The second - to which the Land Forces Command and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine assigned the planes returned by us - is technically sound condition. There are five categories in total," Burkoros said.

Currently, the airline has its own helicopters, which were purchased in European countries, and also leases several Mi-8 planes from an American company. Almost all of them were registered in Ukraine before the start of the full-scale invasion, which can be checked in the civil aircraft register on the State Aviation Service website.

"All documents are in state bodies, they were checked during the registration of aircraft, so it is incorrect to claim that these are Russian helicopters. In addition, when concluding contracts, starting in 2015, the airline has been monitoring all our counterparties: both those from whom we purchase spare parts and those from whom we lease aircraft. We have already informed our American and European partners that they are interested in them," he added.

As the airline says, they are ready to provide all available documents and confirmation of their applications within the framework of current legislation.

"It is especially cynical that an airline is accused of cooperating with the alleged Russians, which has been helping the military since the ATO, since 2014, and only in recent years, during the full-scale invasion, has transferred 192.4 million UAH of various assistance to 28 different military units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. And we constantly transfer cars, helicopters, ATVs, electronic warfare systems and other property necessary for the defense of Ukraine. Also, Ukrainian Helicopters has taken under its business guardianship the orphans of the fallen Defenders from Kyiv and Kyiv region. We allocate funds for the rehabilitation of soldiers. Some UAH 84.1 million has already been allocated for the humanitarian direction of assistance. That is, the total amount of charitable assistance is UAH 276.5 million, Chervinska added.

All photos and scans provided by the press service of Ukrainian Helicopters airline.