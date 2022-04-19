Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media
Romania will transfer to Ukraine weapons from the reserves of some institutions of the national defense system, Romania libera publication has reported.
"This decision will be possible thanks to an amendment to the Romanian legislation. In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has developed an emergency decree," Romania libera said in an article on Tuesday.
Most likely, Ukraine will be offered weapons produced by the former USSR, which the Ukrainian military is perfectly able to use.