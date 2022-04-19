Facts

18:17 19.04.2022

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

1 min read
Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Romania will transfer to Ukraine weapons from the reserves of some institutions of the national defense system, Romania libera publication has reported.

"This decision will be possible thanks to an amendment to the Romanian legislation. In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has developed an emergency decree," Romania libera said in an article on Tuesday.

Most likely, Ukraine will be offered weapons produced by the former USSR, which the Ukrainian military is perfectly able to use.

Tags: #defense #romania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 29.03.2022
More than 125 trucks with aid, ambulances, fire trucks from Romania, other EU states arrive in Ukraine - Iohannis

More than 125 trucks with aid, ambulances, fire trucks from Romania, other EU states arrive in Ukraine - Iohannis

19:52 28.03.2022
Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

09:33 25.03.2022
Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

12:35 22.03.2022
Ukrainian, Polish Defense Ministers hold talks

Ukrainian, Polish Defense Ministers hold talks

17:04 21.03.2022
Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

12:21 21.03.2022
Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

Everyone who now holds defense wins precious time for Ukraine - Reznikov

09:40 19.03.2022
Import for defense, people to be without VAT, duties and bureaucracy – Zelensky

Import for defense, people to be without VAT, duties and bureaucracy – Zelensky

10:55 17.03.2022
Two Russian aircraft destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region – command

Two Russian aircraft destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region – command

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

LATEST

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD