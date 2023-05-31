Diia has ability to make changes to messages based on construction passport

Three of the most popular construction services have been modernized on the Diia portal by introducing the ability to edit already submitted messages based on a construction passport, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"It is possible to edit the sent message and apply even faster. Now most of the data is pulled automatically from the Unified State Electronic System in the construction sector, which reduces the number of refusals from control and minimizes technical errors," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Among the updated services, in particular: filing a notice of the start of construction work on the basis of a construction passport and notification of data changes in a registered message; issuance of a construction passport and amendments to the issued document, submission of a declaration on the readiness of the facility for operation on the basis of a construction passport.

It is noted that almost 40% of all applications on the Diia portal for construction services were associated with the construction passport.

The construction passport defines the requirements for the placement and construction of individual (estate) residential buildings, garden and country houses no higher than two floors with an area of ​​up to 500 square meters, as well as outbuildings and structures, garages, elements of improvement and gardening of the land.

The Ministry of Digital Development carried out the modernization of the Diia functionality in cooperation with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and with the support of the USAID / UK aid project Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services (TAPAS).