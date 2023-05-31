Facts

20:38 31.05.2023

Diia has ability to make changes to messages based on construction passport

2 min read
Diia has ability to make changes to messages based on construction passport

Three of the most popular construction services have been modernized on the Diia portal by introducing the ability to edit already submitted messages based on a construction passport, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"It is possible to edit the sent message and apply even faster. Now most of the data is pulled automatically from the Unified State Electronic System in the construction sector, which reduces the number of refusals from control and minimizes technical errors," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Among the updated services, in particular: filing a notice of the start of construction work on the basis of a construction passport and notification of data changes in a registered message; issuance of a construction passport and amendments to the issued document, submission of a declaration on the readiness of the facility for operation on the basis of a construction passport.

It is noted that almost 40% of all applications on the Diia portal for construction services were associated with the construction passport.

The construction passport defines the requirements for the placement and construction of individual (estate) residential buildings, garden and country houses no higher than two floors with an area of ​​up to 500 square meters, as well as outbuildings and structures, garages, elements of improvement and gardening of the land.

The Ministry of Digital Development carried out the modernization of the Diia functionality in cooperation with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and with the support of the USAID / UK aid project Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services (TAPAS).

Tags: #modernization #passport #diia

MORE ABOUT

12:32 24.05.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation considers partnership with Zambia, Colombia in exporting Diia app, talks with 10 more countries underway

Ministry of Digital Transformation considers partnership with Zambia, Colombia in exporting Diia app, talks with 10 more countries underway

20:37 10.05.2023
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eRecovery service in Diia; banks launch cards with 1-15% cashback

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches eRecovery service in Diia; banks launch cards with 1-15% cashback

19:58 01.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

17:54 13.03.2023
Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

15:30 06.02.2023
Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

19:23 31.01.2023
Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

17:52 20.01.2023
USAID to provide $650,000 to scale Diia around the world

USAID to provide $650,000 to scale Diia around the world

20:44 23.12.2022
Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

13:13 18.11.2022
Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry wants to realize opportunity to marry in Meta-universe – Fedorov

16:31 31.08.2022
Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

Ukrainian army eliminates 470 invaders, 32 UAVs, 15 artillery systems over day

LATEST

EU may extend restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine - European commissioner

Moldova's Supreme Court of Justice extends Dodon's ban on leaving country by 2 months

Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

EU to triple macrofinancial assistance to Moldova

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

Macron: West should provide Ukraine with ‘tangible and reliable’ security guarantees

Zelenskyy introduces new regional administration head in Odesa

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
AD