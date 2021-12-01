Economy

President Zelensky to submit draft law on economic passport of Ukrainian citizen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to submit a bill on the economic passport of a Ukrainian to the Verkhovna Rada by December 10.

"I want to thank the Verkhovna Rada - yesterday we voted a very important tax law No. 5600, which increases the rent: payment for the use of natural resources of Ukraine, every Ukrainian. We will direct these funds to our children. Therefore, by December 10 of this year, for the first time in history, I will submit a bill on the economic passport of a Ukrainian," the head of state said in his annual address on the internal and external situation of Ukraine, speaking from the rostrum of parliament on Wednesday.

