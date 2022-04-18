Danger of Russian sea, airborne landings in southern Ukraine remains, along with danger of missile and bomb strikes across country – Zaluzhny

The danger of sea and airborne landing of Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine remains, as does the danger of missile and bomb attacks on the entire country, warns Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The situation in the southern direction is under control. The threat from the sea has been significantly reduced due to the sinking of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. However, the danger of sea and airborne landing troops remains. In this connection, measures are continuing to strengthen the anti-landing defense, including through material and technical assistance from partner countries," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the defense forces are steadily protecting Mykolaiv from possible enemy attempts to resume the offensive and destroying the enemy in the suburbs of Kherson.

"We do not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Zaporizhia. There is a heroic defense of the heroic city of Mariupol. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all possible measures to support the defenders of the city. In particular, the destruction of the landing ship Saratov in the port of Berdyansk reduced the risk of landing and fire from the sea," Zaluzhny noted.

The AFU commander-in-chief stressed that Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate the immediate threat to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Nevertheless, the danger of missile and bomb attacks remains for the entire country," Zaluzhny noted.

He urged Ukrainian citizens to observe security requirements during alarms and to be sensitive to the presence of fortifications, roadblocks and heightened control measures during martial law. Zaluzhny also asked to refrain from publicizing in social networks and media publications about the consequences of enemy shelling in real time, as well as information about objects that could become potential targets for the enemy attack.

Zaluzhny recalled that the defense forces gave a decent repulse to the aggressor in the northern and northeastern directions.

"The territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions have been completely liberated. At the same time, I urge the residents of these regions to be careful, as the insidious enemy has left a lot of mines, traps and tripwires that pose a potential danger to the lives of civilians, especially children. Please be vigilant and report suspicious objects to the military command and the State Emergency Service," Zaluzhny said.