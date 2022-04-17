Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak recalled the need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank.

"In the sixth package of EU sanctions, an oil embargo is planned. A few insides from the German Zeit, referring to head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is considering mechanisms for including oil in the next sanctions package, and is also considering restrictions on the banking sector, especially Sberbank, and Russian energy," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

"I will remind you once again that in the case of the banking sector, sanctions against Gazprombank, which has been designated as authorized to pay for Russian gas, will also be effective," Yermak emphasized.