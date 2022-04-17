Facts

13:58 17.04.2022

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, 202 children have been killed, and 361 more have been injured, the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

"More than 563 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 202 children were killed and more than 361 injured," Telegram says.

It notes that these figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Most of the children suffered in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv - 106, Kharkiv - 89, Chernihiv - 54, Kherson - 41, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 23, the capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr – 15," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

They add that due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 1,018 educational institutions were damaged, of which 95 were completely destroyed.

