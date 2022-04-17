Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Passenger traffic from the EU countries and Moldova to enter Ukraine on April 16 for the first time since the start of the war by Russia exceeded the flow to the exit, the State Border Service of Ukraine reports.

The day before, for the first time since February 24, a similar fact was recorded on the Polish-Ukrainian section of the border.

According to the agency on Facebook, on April 16, a record high number of people again entered Ukraine - more than 38,000 compared to more than 36,000 the day before, including Ukrainians – 35,000 compared to 32,000 on Friday.

At the same time, the flow in the opposite direction decreased to more than 32,000 from almost 38,000 a day earlier.

The agency also clarified that over the past day, the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo increased to 500 from 420-425 in the previous two days.

According to data from the Polish Border Service on Twitter, on April 16, some 22,000 people entered Ukraine from the country against 25,100 the day before.

In the opposite direction, the flow amounted to 19,200, which is 21% less than on April 15, and over the first 7 hours of Sunday it fell by another 22.5%, to 4,200.

According to UNHCR data, as of 13:00 on April 15, a total of 4.84 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war (excluding the entry flow), of which Poland received 2.74 million, Romania and Moldova – 797,310, Russia – 484,730, Hungary – 454,100, Slovakia – 332,710, Belarus – 22,830.