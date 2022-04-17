Facts

13:36 17.04.2022

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

2 min read
Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Passenger traffic from the EU countries and Moldova to enter Ukraine on April 16 for the first time since the start of the war by Russia exceeded the flow to the exit, the State Border Service of Ukraine reports.

The day before, for the first time since February 24, a similar fact was recorded on the Polish-Ukrainian section of the border.

According to the agency on Facebook, on April 16, a record high number of people again entered Ukraine - more than 38,000 compared to more than 36,000 the day before, including Ukrainians – 35,000 compared to 32,000 on Friday.

At the same time, the flow in the opposite direction decreased to more than 32,000 from almost 38,000 a day earlier.

The agency also clarified that over the past day, the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo increased to 500 from 420-425 in the previous two days.

According to data from the Polish Border Service on Twitter, on April 16, some 22,000 people entered Ukraine from the country against 25,100 the day before.

In the opposite direction, the flow amounted to 19,200, which is 21% less than on April 15, and over the first 7 hours of Sunday it fell by another 22.5%, to 4,200.

According to UNHCR data, as of 13:00 on April 15, a total of 4.84 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war (excluding the entry flow), of which Poland received 2.74 million, Romania and Moldova – 797,310, Russia – 484,730, Hungary – 454,100, Slovakia – 332,710, Belarus – 22,830.

Tags: #eu #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 17.04.2022
EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

10:07 15.04.2022
EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

19:37 13.04.2022
EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

16:13 13.04.2022
EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

09:12 13.04.2022
Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

14:57 11.04.2022
Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

17:40 10.04.2022
EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

19:29 09.04.2022
Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

17:55 09.04.2022
EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD