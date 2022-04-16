USA, UK, Italy, Turkey show readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Turkey demonstrate their readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security, but there is still no final answer from anyone

"Today, those who demonstrate that they are ready, we do not have any signatories yet, but there is a demonstration, from [Boris] Johnson, from Great Britain, from the United States, from Italy, from Turkey. I think it will be separate from the European Union," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian online media on Saturday.

"I spoke separately with Ursula [President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen], separately with Charles Michel [Head of the European Council Charles Michel], France, Germany. We will do the first circle of conversation in this format for five (Britain, the United States, Germany, France, Poland). Then other countries will join," Zelensky said.

According to the publication, Zelensky believes that Ukraine will not have a problem with weapons or sanctions against the aggressor country, but there will be issues with the military component.