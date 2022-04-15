Facts

16:50 15.04.2022

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

1 min read
No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now – Defense Ministry

At the moment, Ukraine and its foreign partners do not see signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Nuclear weapons are the so-called last trump card of Russia. At the moment, we see no signs that Russia can use these weapons. Our intelligence does not have such records. Our foreign partners and foreign intelligence agencies with whom we have cooperation and exchange of information, also at the moment they have not yet confirmed this. But under any circumstances, we must be prepared for any development of the situation, including, possibly, such a very negative precedent. As of now, we do not predict this," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Friday.

