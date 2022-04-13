Service for Special Communication warns about spread of fake video with BBC News logo

The State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection warns about the spread of a fake video with the BBC News logo, in which Ukraine is accused of shelling Kramatorsk.

"The occupiers are spreading a fake video with the BBC News logo on the network, which says that Ukraine is allegedly responsible for the rocket attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk," the ministry said.

In turn, the BBC has already published a statement on this issue: they noted that they are taking measures to ensure that this fake video is removed.

Also, the news service urged not to spread fakes, but to check all the news on the official BBC News page.