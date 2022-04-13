Russia consciously, targeted, extremely brutal destroys Ukrainian nation – Nausėda

Russia is deliberately, purposefully and extremely cruelly destroying the Ukrainian nation, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said and called for weapons to be provided to Ukraine for the fight.

"The horrors of war that Ukraine has suffered could not have been committed by human beings. The creatures that did this do not deserve the name. This is a conscious, targeted and extremely brutal annihilation of the Ukrainian nation. Ukraine will resist. Truth will win!" Nausėda said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The president also pointed to the need to immediately provide weapons to Ukraine.

"Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian🇺🇦 army in Dmytrivka. Heroism, love of freedom and Homeland always triumph over savagery. Ukraine needs weapons for their fight here and now," Nausėda said.