Lithuanian President arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrived on Wednesday, June 28, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the presidential press service said.

Nausėda will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and take part in an event dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The head of the Lithuanian state will discuss with the President of Ukraine the agenda of the NATO summit to be held in July in Vilnius, as well as the issues of Ukraine's negotiations on membership in the European Union, Lithuania's and the European Union's assistance to Ukraine.

"The President arrived in Kyiv from The Hague, where yesterday at a meeting of the heads of seven states he discussed further support for Ukraine. From Kyiv, the Lithuanian President will travel to Brussels, where a meeting of the European Council will start on Thursday," according to the statement.