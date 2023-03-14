Lithuanian President: EU should start accession talks with Ukraine in 2023

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that the European Union should start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the Community this year.

On Tuesday in Strasbourg, in a joint approach to the press with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, he said Ukraine belongs to the European Union, Ukrainians have proven this many times over. The EU task is to help them achieve this goal, to carry out all the necessary reforms in order to join the European Union. He welcomed the statement made by President Metsola regarding the accession talks, the EU should aim to start accession talks as early as this year, Nausėda said.

Nausėda believe that the European perspective is what gives hope and strength to the Ukrainian people who are fighting on the battlefield for their freedom. He said it is also important to continue to put pressure on Russia and continue to apply a consistent policy of sanctions. These sanctions should be painful and there should be no room for circumvention, Nausėda also said.

In addition, the President of Lithuania insists that it is necessary to look for ways to hold Russia accountable for committing crimes of aggression in Ukraine. He said he approved the resolution of the European Parliament regarding the establishment of a special tribunal.

Nausėda also noted the importance of joining forces in the fight against Russian disinformation and the revision of history. There is a need for a joint EU policy on historical memory. The EU must do more, the Lithuanian President said.