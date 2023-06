President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced his arrival in Kyiv before the Vilnius summit with one main message – Ukraine's place in NATO.

"Arrived in Kyiv ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO," Nausėda said on Twitter, posting a video from the railway station with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis.