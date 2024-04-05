Shmyhal discusses further defense cooperation with Lithuanian President

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed further defense cooperation with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

"Lithuania's comprehensive assistance was and remains very important for Ukraine. In particular, we count on further fruitful cooperation in the defense sphere. We also discussed sanctions and the confiscation of Russia's assets, humanitarian aid, and Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Ukrainian Peace Formula remains the only comprehensive plan to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and ensure security for the international community.

"I delivered sincere wishes from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed gratitude to the people of Lithuania for its extraordinary level of support," Shmyhal said.