Nausėda: Ukraine-Poland disagreements must be resolved ASAP

Disagreements between Ukraine and Poland must be resolved as soon as possible, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said, who met with the heads of state in New York, according to the Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

"For the sake of a common, most important goal – protecting Europe from Russia's aggressive expansionist policy – disagreements between Ukraine and Poland must be resolved as soon as possible," the head of the country told Lithuanian presidential administration on Thursday.

Nausėda reportedly voiced this position to his Polish and Ukrainian colleagues Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Lithuanian President, Poland's role in supporting Ukraine is exceptional and a solution must be found, since further deepening of the crisis would be irresponsible.

"In this case, we are not talking about the security of individual countries, but of the entire region and even the continent. As history shows, only through joint efforts, supporting and helping each other, can we counter the danger of external threats. Meanwhile, public disagreements, regardless of the reasons, not only undermine unity, but also help the enemy's propaganda," Nausėdas said.

Nausėda also discussed with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland the issues of simplifying procedures for transporting grain through Poland and increasing transit through Lithuania, in order to thus reduce pressure.

As noted, disputes between Poland and Ukraine flared up after Warsaw extended the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, despite the fact that the European Union lifted its own restrictions. As disagreements between Warsaw and Kyiv worsened, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday that Poland was no longer supplying arms to Ukraine as it seeks to secure modern weapons.

"Minister of State Property and Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jacek Sasin confirmed the Prime Minister's words on Thursday, but did not rule out that Warsaw's position may change in the future," according to the statement.