If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if the Ukrainian people lose the war with Russia, Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic countries (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) will become the next targets for Moscow's aggression.

"We have been defending against Russia many times longer than the invaders planned. We have destroyed an amount of enemy equipment that most armies in Europe simply do not have. But this is not enough. Russia still has the strength to attack and it does not plan to be limited to Ukraine. Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states will be the next targets for Russia if Ukrainian freedom fails," Zelensky said in a video statement on Wednesday.

According to the head of state, the events in Bucha and Mariupol demonstrated Russia's true intentions to the world.

"Only the force of arms can stop this. And it needs to be done now. Ukraine needs to be armed now. We need heavy artillery, heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircraft. Everything that can push back Russian troops and stop Russia's war crimes," Zelensky said.

He said the Ukrainian army needs artillery mounts (caliber 155 mm) and ammunition for them, artillery shells (caliber 152 mm), which require "as many as possible," "Hailstones," "Smerch," "Hurricane" or American M142 HIMARS, armored vehicles (armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and others), tanks (T-72, American or German counterparts), air defense systems (S-300, Buk or similar modern Western air defense systems), and combat aircraft, which can unblock Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian invaders.

"Freedom must be armed no worse than tyranny. Western countries have everything to ensure this. And therefore it also depends on them when tyranny loses and how many people we can save. Arm Ukraine now to protect freedom!" Zelensky said.