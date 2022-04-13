Facts

17:41 13.04.2022

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

2 min read
If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if the Ukrainian people lose the war with Russia, Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic countries (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) will become the next targets for Moscow's aggression.

"We have been defending against Russia many times longer than the invaders planned. We have destroyed an amount of enemy equipment that most armies in Europe simply do not have. But this is not enough. Russia still has the strength to attack and it does not plan to be limited to Ukraine. Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states will be the next targets for Russia if Ukrainian freedom fails," Zelensky said in a video statement on Wednesday.

According to the head of state, the events in Bucha and Mariupol demonstrated Russia's true intentions to the world.

"Only the force of arms can stop this. And it needs to be done now. Ukraine needs to be armed now. We need heavy artillery, heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircraft. Everything that can push back Russian troops and stop Russia's war crimes," Zelensky said.

He said the Ukrainian army needs artillery mounts (caliber 155 mm) and ammunition for them, artillery shells (caliber 152 mm), which require "as many as possible," "Hailstones," "Smerch," "Hurricane" or American M142 HIMARS, armored vehicles (armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and others), tanks (T-72, American or German counterparts), air defense systems (S-300, Buk or similar modern Western air defense systems), and combat aircraft, which can unblock Ukrainian cities besieged by Russian invaders.

"Freedom must be armed no worse than tyranny. Western countries have everything to ensure this. And therefore it also depends on them when tyranny loses and how many people we can save. Arm Ukraine now to protect freedom!" Zelensky said.

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

16:33 13.04.2022
Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

15:45 13.04.2022
Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

15:08 13.04.2022
At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

15:06 13.04.2022
Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

10:16 13.04.2022
Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

20:04 12.04.2022
Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

09:31 12.04.2022
Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:30 12.04.2022
Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

Russian army has lost 19,600 servicemen, 732 tanks and 157 aircraft during the war – General Staff

09:22 12.04.2022
We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

LATEST

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

Russia consciously, targeted, extremely brutal destroys Ukrainian nation – Nausėda

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD