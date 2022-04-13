UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

The UK has updated its sanctions list to include several major Russian entrepreneurs, who thus far had only been included in Australia's so-called "black list", and had avoided restrictions in key jurisdictions.

Consequently, Vagit Alekperov, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, and Andrei Bokarev have been included in the UK sanctions list as of April 13.

A number of entrepreneurs and senior executives, whom the European Union recently included in a similar list, has also come under UK sanctions. Consequently, Great Britain has frozen the assets of Farhad Akhmedov, Musa Bazhaev, Said Kerimov, Grigory Berezkin, Yevgeny Zubitsky, and Alexander Shulgin.