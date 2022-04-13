Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

KYIV. April 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, in a conversation with administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, discussed further humanitarian and financial support for internally displaced persons, and also offered to join the investigation of war crimes of the Russian Federation.

"Talked to head of USAID Samantha Power. Thanked for comprehensive support of Ukraine. Stressed the need for further humanitarian assistance and increased financial support for internally displaced people," he tweeted on Wednesday night.

In addition, Shmyhal suggested that Washington send specialists to investigate the war crimes of the invaders.

"Asked to join the investigation of war crimes," the Prime Minister said.