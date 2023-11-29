Fourteen countries will help Ukraine identify war criminals through collection, analysis of open source intelligence

Fourteen countries have agreed to allocate a special OSINT unit (operational group to support the investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine) to implement priority requests from Ukraine, other countries and the International Criminal Court, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Europol has established an OSINT task force to support investigations into war crimes committed in Ukraine. The purpose of this task force is to help identify suspects and their involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity or crimes of genocide committed in Ukraine, through the collection and analysis of intelligence information from open sources (OSINT),” the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Such intelligence reportedly “can significantly assist” investigators in verifying and recording cases of war crimes committed. “Now 14 countries have agreed to provide a dedicated OSINT unit to support priority requests from Ukraine, other countries and the International Criminal Court.”

The message lists OSINT participating countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America.