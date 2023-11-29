Facts

20:45 29.11.2023

Fourteen countries will help Ukraine identify war criminals through collection, analysis of open source intelligence

1 min read

Fourteen countries have agreed to allocate a special OSINT unit (operational group to support the investigation of war crimes committed in Ukraine) to implement priority requests from Ukraine, other countries and the International Criminal Court, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Europol has established an OSINT task force to support investigations into war crimes committed in Ukraine. The purpose of this task force is to help identify suspects and their involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity or crimes of genocide committed in Ukraine, through the collection and analysis of intelligence information from open sources (OSINT),” the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Such intelligence reportedly “can significantly assist” investigators in verifying and recording cases of war crimes committed. “Now 14 countries have agreed to provide a dedicated OSINT unit to support priority requests from Ukraine, other countries and the International Criminal Court.”

The message lists OSINT participating countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

Tags: #military #crimes #osint

MORE ABOUT

20:39 20.11.2023
Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

14:15 10.11.2023
Some 30,000 Ukrainian military trained ahead of schedule in UK - Shapps

Some 30,000 Ukrainian military trained ahead of schedule in UK - Shapps

14:15 08.11.2023
Rada redirects 'military' income tax from local budgets to state budget until end of war – law

Rada redirects 'military' income tax from local budgets to state budget until end of war – law

15:36 06.11.2023
128th assault brigade of Zakarpattia confirms death of 19 fighters due to Russian strike on personnel in Zaporizhia region

128th assault brigade of Zakarpattia confirms death of 19 fighters due to Russian strike on personnel in Zaporizhia region

19:33 31.10.2023
Kuleba: There’s no reduction in supply of military aid to Ukraine due to situation in Middle East

Kuleba: There’s no reduction in supply of military aid to Ukraine due to situation in Middle East

20:05 25.10.2023
USA may announce new $150 mln aid package to Ukraine on Wed – media

USA may announce new $150 mln aid package to Ukraine on Wed – media

16:58 20.10.2023
Prosecutor General: Ukraine first in history to investigate environmental crimes as war crimes

Prosecutor General: Ukraine first in history to investigate environmental crimes as war crimes

09:59 17.10.2023
More than 60,000 military personnel awarded for participating in battles for country – Zelenskyy

More than 60,000 military personnel awarded for participating in battles for country – Zelenskyy

19:27 04.10.2023
USA to transfer confiscated Iranian weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

USA to transfer confiscated Iranian weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

20:37 25.09.2023
House Speaker McCarthy announces intentions to preserve aid to Ukraine in Pentagon funding bill

House Speaker McCarthy announces intentions to preserve aid to Ukraine in Pentagon funding bill

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region, where he gets acquainted with implementation of Danish patronage program over region

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will actively contribute to strengthening OPCW

EU expects fulfillment of conditions for SAPO, selection of judges to allocate EUR 1.5 bln of macro-financial tranche to Ukraine in Dec

NATO Secretary General: Allies provided Ukraine with recommendations on priority reforms

LATEST

Main Intelligence Agency conducting investigation into poisoning of Budanov's wife – media

Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region, where he gets acquainted with implementation of Danish patronage program over region

Poroshenko to take part in Intl Democratic Union Summit in Washington

One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

Only 5% of polled Ukrainians oppose Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO, more than half oppose accession only within govt-controlled territories

Ukrainian MPs convincing U.S. voters of need to support Ukraine

Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Some 299 children evacuated from dangerous communities of Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

Kuleba: Colleagues from other countries support initiative on need to develop defense industry of EU, NATO countries as integral mechanism

AD
AD
AD
AD