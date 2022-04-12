Disguised Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region try to attack AFU positions - South task force command

Disguised Russian invaders pretended to be lost local residents in Mykolaiv region and tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, South task force command reports.

"In Mykolaiv region, looking for desperate methods of sabotage, disguised invaders in three civilian cars tried to impersonate a group of evacuated lost local residents. Having driven up to our positions under such cover, the invaders tried to attack, but received a worthy rebuff. Having lost five of their own, the occupiers quickly fled the battlefield," the message says.

The command also noted that in Pivdenny Buh direction, the invaders are trying to improve their tactical position and gain a foothold along the administrative borders of Kherson region, but at the same time, isolated cases of desertion are observed in enemy units.