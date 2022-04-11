Digital Transformation Ministry receives more than 66,000 applications on damaged property of Ukrainians through Diia – Fedorov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has already received more than 66,000 applications for damaged property of Ukrainians through the Diia application after February 24, Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

To apply to the Diia it is necessary to: update the application to the latest version, select "Damaged property" in the "Services" section and fill out the form, specifying all the necessary information.

"It is important: one need to enter data only on your own housing. One person cannot apply for the whole house, but only for his apartment. After registering the message, expect information about the beginning of the assessment procedure and compensation determined by the government," Fedorov said.

Earlier, adviser to head of the President’s Office Oleksiy Arestovych reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would compensate for the cost of the destroyed housing stock with an area of up to 150 sq. m.