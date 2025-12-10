Map of xPON providers to be available in Diia in Jan 2026 – First Dpty PM

Photo: https://thedigital.gov.ua/

Starting in January 2026, Ukrainians will be able to check in the Diia application whether their house is connected to a non-volatile xPON network and assess the stability of the Internet, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Ukrainians will be able to check through the Diia application whether their house is connected to a non-volatile xPON network. The service will be launched in January 2026," Fedorov said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the map will show providers that serve a specific house and provide access to the Internet using xPON technology and how many hours the Internet will work in case of power outages.

In addition, users will be able to leave suggestions and feedback on the quality of the provider's work.

"The map will show the real state of non-volatile Internet coverage throughout the country. This will also make it possible to identify 'white spots' and direct resources to where communication is needed most – especially in frontline communities," Fedorov said.