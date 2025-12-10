Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:45 10.12.2025

Map of xPON providers to be available in Diia in Jan 2026 – First Dpty PM

1 min read
Map of xPON providers to be available in Diia in Jan 2026 – First Dpty PM
Photo: https://thedigital.gov.ua/

Starting in January 2026, Ukrainians will be able to check in the Diia application whether their house is connected to a non-volatile xPON network and assess the stability of the Internet, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Ukrainians will be able to check through the Diia application whether their house is connected to a non-volatile xPON network. The service will be launched in January 2026," Fedorov said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the map will show providers that serve a specific house and provide access to the Internet using xPON technology and how many hours the Internet will work in case of power outages.

In addition, users will be able to leave suggestions and feedback on the quality of the provider's work.

"The map will show the real state of non-volatile Internet coverage throughout the country. This will also make it possible to identify 'white spots' and direct resources to where communication is needed most – especially in frontline communities," Fedorov said.

Tags: #diia #xpon #providers

MORE ABOUT

17:00 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

13:23 09.09.2025
Digital ministry wants to gamify ground-level problem solving via Diia - Dpty PM

Digital ministry wants to gamify ground-level problem solving via Diia - Dpty PM

13:45 28.08.2025
Ukraine to soon launch world's first national AI assistant providing govt services in Diia

Ukraine to soon launch world's first national AI assistant providing govt services in Diia

18:53 26.08.2025
Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

13:30 15.08.2025
Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

16:22 11.08.2025
e-Entrepreneur service in Diia expands to seven banks with Oschadbank, A-Bank

e-Entrepreneur service in Diia expands to seven banks with Oschadbank, A-Bank

09:29 18.07.2025
Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

Fedorov announces online driving license acquisition, creation of medical office, launch of e-Excise and e-Notary services in Diia

16:37 30.06.2025
Diia offers a vehicle registration certificate replacement service for car owners

Diia offers a vehicle registration certificate replacement service for car owners

19:27 21.05.2025
Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

Diia.Osvita launches ‘Skills Bytes’ section in video tutorial format

20:04 07.04.2025
Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

HOT NEWS

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Diligent Capital Partners managing partner Pasko returns to Kyivstar supervisory board, replacing Gazin

Army introducing IT vertical that will include 7,000 digital officers – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar announces increase in tariffs to offset increased cost of key resources

AFU launches 'Budget' digital system – Shmyhal

By the end of 2025, the government must develop the full bylaw framework for "Defence City" — UkrArmoTech CEO Hennadii Khirhii

Govt allows local authorities to maintain mobile communications during blackouts - 1st Dpty PM

Testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication open to all Kyivstar subscribers in Ukraine

Vodafone Ukraine receives buyback offers exceeding its $10.8 mln tender by factor of 8.7

Ministry of Culture, together with Google, to conduct training for civil servants on use of AI

More than 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure –Special Communications Service

AD
AD