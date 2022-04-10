Facts

21:08 10.04.2022

Businessmen, politicians, who left Ukraine during war, settle in Monaco and near Warsaw - Danilov

Among the people who left Ukraine during the war are oligarchs, deputies of the past and current convocations, including Kyiv developers, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on the air of the telethon on Sunday evening.

"We are talking about oligarchs, deputies of the past or this convocation. There are not many of these people. We have an understanding for certain individuals, especially those who were, for example, Kyiv developers," he said.

"We are monitoring it. Even if they somehow ended up abroad, this does not mean that they are not going to return," the NSDC secretary said. According to him, "they are in Monaco, there is a whole settlement of rich people near Warsaw."

Danilov noted that "a bill has now been introduced that provides punishment for absence during the war on the territory of Ukraine."

"Everyone who is of military age should return," he said.

With the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, the departure of people of military age - from 18 to 60 years old was prohibited.

