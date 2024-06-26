Press Conferences

13:51 26.06.2024

Some 54% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 50% trust president as social institution – survey

Some 54% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 50% trust president as social institution – survey

Some 54% of respondents expressed trust in Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with 50% of respondents trusting the president as a social institution, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service from June 6 to 12, 2024.

According to the results of the study, presented at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, respondents more often expressed trust rather than distrust in Vitaliy Kim (46% and 32.5%, respectively), Dmytro Kuleba (43% and 35.5%, respectively), and Vasyl Maliuk (38% and 25%, respectively).

At the same time, the majority of respondents do not trust Yulia Tymoshenko (80%), Oleksiy Arestovych (80%), Yuriy Boyko (77%), Mariana Bezuhla (68%), Petro Poroshenko (67%), Andriy Yermak (64%), Ruslan Stefanchuk (64%), Davyd Arakhamia (62%), and Denys Shmyhal (57%).

Respondents more often expressed distrust rather than trust in Iryna Vereschuk (49% do not trust, 28% trust), Serhiy Prytula (47% and 41%, respectively), Vitali Klitschko (45% and 41%, respectively), Mykhailo Podoliak (42% and 36%, respectively), Rustem Umerov (41% and 28%, respectively), Danylo Hetmantsev (40% and 20%, respectively), Ihor Klymenko (31.5% and 24%, respectively), and Oleksandr Lytvynenko (26% and 14%, respectively).

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from June 6 to 12, 2024, as part of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The survey is carried out by Pact in Ukraine. Its content is the sole responsibility of Pact and its partners and does not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States government. A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the regions of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, and the city of Kyiv (in the regions of Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, only in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and not affected by hostilities).

The survey was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sampling method with random selection. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of early 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).

