UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

Ukraine has received two batches of mobile power generators in the total number of 177 received from the UK to maintain the reliability of the country's energy supply, the Ministry of Energy has said in a statement.

"In total, the UK announced the transfer of more than 500 portable generators, which will be used by both public and commercial energy companies to provide sustainable power to social facilities, homes, businesses," the ministry said.

The generators will become a backup source of power in the event of a power outage as a result of enemy shelling of electrical networks and equipment.

"One of our main tasks is to provide our citizens, businesses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a stable energy supply. At a time when Russian infidels are destroying our power grids and critical energy infrastructure, these generators will become an additional guarantee of a reliable energy supply for Ukrainians," Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said.

As informed in the Energy Ministry, in the near future, deliveries of the following batches of mobile power generators from the UK are expected.