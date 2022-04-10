Facts

13:08 10.04.2022

UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

1 min read
UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

Ukraine has received two batches of mobile power generators in the total number of 177 received from the UK to maintain the reliability of the country's energy supply, the Ministry of Energy has said in a statement.

"In total, the UK announced the transfer of more than 500 portable generators, which will be used by both public and commercial energy companies to provide sustainable power to social facilities, homes, businesses," the ministry said.

The generators will become a backup source of power in the event of a power outage as a result of enemy shelling of electrical networks and equipment.

"One of our main tasks is to provide our citizens, businesses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a stable energy supply. At a time when Russian infidels are destroying our power grids and critical energy infrastructure, these generators will become an additional guarantee of a reliable energy supply for Ukrainians," Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said.

As informed in the Energy Ministry, in the near future, deliveries of the following batches of mobile power generators from the UK are expected.

Tags: #ukraine #uk #generators
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:48 10.04.2022
Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

12:27 10.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

09:14 10.04.2022
UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

20:38 09.04.2022
UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

20:17 09.04.2022
UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

UK and partners to step up economic pressure on Russia – Johnson

19:58 09.04.2022
Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

15:18 09.04.2022
IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

20:26 08.04.2022
Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

18:58 08.04.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

11:32 08.04.2022
Canada's draft budget for 2022 provides for CAD500 mln in military aid, CAD1 bln in loans to Ukraine

Canada's draft budget for 2022 provides for CAD500 mln in military aid, CAD1 bln in loans to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

LATEST

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Klitschko at meeting with Austrian Chancellor notes importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

German company KMW offers to sell 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine – Welt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD