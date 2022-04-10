Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Some $4.6 billion (EUR 4.1 billion) grants and $5.5 billion (EUR 5 billion) loans following the Stand Up For Ukraine fundraising campaign will be used to support 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees in European countries and 6.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine, according to Global Citizen, one of the organizers of the action.

According to its press release, the following counties announced their commitments and donations: the European Commission some $1.1 billion, Canada some $80 million, Belgium some $904 million, Croatia some $111 million, Czech Republic some $222 million, Estonia some $110,000, Finland some $778 million, Ireland some $58 million, Italy some $400 million, Malta some $60,000 million, Slovakia some $595 million, Sweden some $333 million, Qatar some $5 million.

In addition, the Development Bank of the Council of Europe made a statement on loans in the amount of $1.1 billion, and the European Investment Bank of $4.4 billion (they still require the approval of the board of directors).

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also confirmed that it will allocate $1.1 billion of a previously announced $2.25 billion package on March 9 specifically for projects in crisis-hit municipalities, the Global Citizen said.

In a statement from the European Commission, it was previously specified that out of EUR 9.1 billion, EUR 1.8 billion are intended for internally displaced persons in Ukraine, and EUR 7.3 billion for the accommodation of refugees in EU member states and neighboring countries.

Global Citizen said the Stand Up for Ukraine fundraising event was organized in partnership with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the participation of Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The companies such as Blue Bottle Coffee, Bridgewater Associates, Cisco, Coca-Cola Company, Continental Development Corporation, Crush Music, CSL Behring, DocuSign, Farmamundi Foundation, Google, Nestlé, Nespresso, Twitter, Verizon, The Foundation at Sanofi, Seadream Family Foundation и Sun Life have made new corporate commitments.

In addition, the event was supported by more than 100 artists, athletes, lawyers and citizens from around the world: Adam Lambert, Aitana, Alec Benjamin, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Len, Alexandra Stan, Andy Cohen, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Antytila, Arlo Parks, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Au/Ra, Barbra Streisand, Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, Becky Lynch, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, Bobby Weir, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Tomlin, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews, Daymond John, Dead & Company, Drew McIntyre, Dwane Casey, Dylan Dunlap, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellie Goulding, Elton John and David Furnish.

Also on this list are Michael Bublé, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Miley Cyrus, Nicky Jam, Nigel Barker, Nikki A.S.H., Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nuno Bettencourt, ONEREPUBLIC, Oprah Winfrey, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Padma Lakshmi, Panic! At The Disco, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rita Ora, Rufus Wainwright, Sarsa, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, SOFI TUKKER, Stevie Nicks, Sviatoslav "Svi" Mykhailiuk, Tame Impala, Thalia, The Lumineers, Third Eye Blind, U2, Ukulele U, Usher, Vito Bambino, Weezer, Within Temptation, Young Leosia, Zucchero and 5 Seconds of Summer.