German company KMW offers to sell 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine – Welt

The German manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has offered Ukraine to buy 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, the German edition Welt reports, citing its own sources in the Ukrainian government.

It is noted that the corresponding proposal of the company was redirected by Ukraine to the Federal Ministry of Economics of Germany.

"The cost of 100 howitzers, including training kit and spare parts, is 1.7 billion euros. We are talking about the Panzerhaubitze 2000. As an alternative, KMW also offers howitzers in an unmanned version on the Boxer armored personnel carrier for 1.2 billion euros. No comments from the manufacturer in not received in the near future," the statement said.

It clarifies that tank-like howitzers are not usually found in the front ranks of an army, but follow, for example, main battle tanks for support from the background at longer ranges.

"For self-defense, a self-propelled howitzer can also attack the target directly, like a main battle tank with a horizontal barrel. After firing off the ammunition, howitzers usually change position so as not to become a target themselves," the journalists of the publication emphasize.

They note that the Panzerhaubitze 2000 can fire at a distance of more than 30 kilometers. Their delivery to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian government sources with reference to the KMW proposal, will be carried out according to the ring scheme.

"The Bundeswehr will provide Kiev with 100 of its howitzers as soon as possible. The resulting gaps will then be filled by the military industry in the second stage," the publication specifies.

They add that the first new howitzers can be delivered 30 months after the signing of the contract, that is, not earlier than in the second half of 2024.

"The full delivery will not be completed until 2027. The Ministry of Economy, which, according to the Ukrainian version, received the offer, did not wish to comment on the request and referred to the fundamental confidentiality of individual decisions on arms exports. Any such decision must be approved by the Federal Security Council," the statement said. journalists.