UK ready to take patronage over Kyiv, its region after war – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson that this country is ready to assume patronage over Kyiv and Kyiv region regarding post-war reconstruction after the war.

"Boris Johnson was very specific today, and in answering my questions. As always. And we have already decided with him what kind of assistance the UK will provide to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The British are ready to take patronage over the restoration of Kyiv and Kyiv region," Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Saturday night.