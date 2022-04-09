Austrian Chancellor visits Bucha

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Negammer visited Bucha, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has reported.

"Bucha survived terrible days during the occupation of the Russians. War crimes were committed here, which the whole world should know about. I am grateful to Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer for his support and visit to Bucha. Only together with the international community can we restore justice," Pavliuk wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Pavliuk and head of the humanitarian direction Oleksiy Kuleba met the Austrian Chancellor.