19:00 09.04.2022

European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

The EU is preparing the next wave of sanctions against the Russian Federation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"We can never match the sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, never can we match that, but we are mobilizing our economic power to make Putin pay a very, very heavy price. We have as you said imposed five waves of unprecedented sanctions against Russia and we are already preparing the next wave," von der Leyen said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

Tags: #sanctions #rf #leyen
